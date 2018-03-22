Rotary Club of Greater Bend Welcomes Dr. Bob Butler

(Photo courtesy of Rotary Club of Greater Bend)

On Tuesday, March 27, Dr. Bob Butler, Professor of Environmental Science at University of Portland, will talk to us about what to expect from the Cascadia Earthquake.

The Cascadia Quake could cause untold damage along the Oregon Coast and in the Willamette Valley. This presentation, the first in a two-part series, will focus on the geology of the quake.

Dr. Bob Butler was awarded the 2015 Neil Miner Award by the National Association of Geoscience Teachers. The Neal Miner Award, presented by NAGT since 1953, honors exceptional contributions to the stimulation of interest in the Earth sciences.

Before joining the faculty at the University of Portland, Bob Butler had an amazing 30-year career at the University of Arizona, where he attained the title of University Distinguished Professor. He was also made a Fellow of the American Geophysical Union in recognition of his research publications and a popular textbook on paleomagnetism.

Join us from noon-1:15pm at the Deschutes Brewery Mountain Room, 901 SW Simpson Ave, Bend, OR 97702.

Volunteer Opportunity

Also, this Saturday, March 24 Greater Rotary of Bend has a volunteer opportunity in Warm Springs.

The Children’s Protective Services Center is being remodeled with the goal to reopen on April 1. The community is invited to help with final preparations including putting together bunk beds, furnishings, hanging curtains, mopping floors, etc. The location for the CPSC is 1109 Wasco Street, Warm Springs and they will be hosting volunteers from 8:30am-5pm on both days this weekend (March 23-24). They will have water on site and a light lunch for all volunteers.