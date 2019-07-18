Roulette in Online Casinos

Roulette is considered to be the adornment of any online casino because it is a very dynamic and exciting game with a lot of bets and fantastic replayability. A considerable number of tables and available limits provide gamblers with a wide choice. The game was created in the XIX century and became so popular that no modern gambling clubs of Las Vegas, Monte Carlo, or Macau can do without it.

Moreover, roulette becomes one of the most popular games in online casinos. In this article, we will look at all the main types of casino roulettes, talk about their differences, and try to figure out which option is most beneficial for players.

Types of Roulettes in Online Casinos

It is easy to find a website to play roulette since almost all gambling clubs have at least several varieties of this game in their portfolio. Most often, there are three variations:

European;

American;



The main difference between the European version and the American one is that the latter has an additional green color, which allows increasing the casino’s advantage to 5.3%.

The remaining differences are not as significant and are more typical for land-based gambling houses than for virtual games. The main are:

The color of the chips.

European roulette has a larger size of a table.

The use of chip is done by hand in the American wheel, while in Europe the croupier uses a special instrument.

French roulette also uses a single zero cell, but there is an additional rule, according to which when 0 is rolled, all bets on odds are only half lost. In online casinos, gamblers simply get 50% of the stake back. In this option, the casino advantage is reduced to 1.35%, which makes it the most profitable for clients from the point of view of mathematics.

Other Varieties

If the above variations are not enough for you, then you can find different types of roulettes in online casinos:

This type is characterized by high stakes limits, suitable for high rollers.

Live dealer. With the help of cameras installed in the hall, a gambler can monitor all actions of the croupier, and bets are made at the virtual table on the screen.

In our opinion, the maximum emotions can be obtained by playing the live version because of the atmosphere. At the same time, users of virtual institutions have a number of advantages compared to land-based casino players.

For example, you can spin the wheel online for free chips. To do this, simply activate the demo mode. Also, when playing offline, you have to wait your turn, because there are so many players at the tables that they cannot play together at the same time. There are no such problems on the Internet.