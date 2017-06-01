Roundaboutstour.com Makes Going In Circles Safer

New website puts the Fun in Function for Roundabout Navigation in Bend, Oregon

Roundaboutstour.com announces the unveiling of their website. RoundaboutsTour.com is a local website that provides vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians with a fun and educational format for learning about the safe use of Bend’s roundabouts.

Discover how easy it is to travel the traffic circles by yielding in and signaling out. “We have FAQs and Fun Facts as well as links to information about our public art and the artists behind the many roundabout sculptures,” says Founder Kenna Sneed.

“We are currently recruiting both supporters and partners in this endeavor,” reports Sneed.

“Supporters can be any non-profit, private citizens or government entity wishing to show their support for a safer Central Oregon by having a link to their site on our web page.

“By partnering with businesses, local citizens and government agencies, RoundaboutsTour.com is sure our tour will enable users to become safer, more informed, and better connected to local agencies and businesses.”

Remember: Yield in / Signal out!

Questions Kenna Sneed email at kenna@roundaboutstour.com.

www.roundaboutstour.com

Facebook page link

https://www.facebook.com/roundabouts101/?fref=nf