RPA Recognized as One of Oregon’s Best Public High Schools

One of three in Central Oregon

The Redmond Proficiency Academy announced today that the Portland Business Journal named RPA as one of Oregon’s 50 best public high schools for 2018-19. RPA is one of only three Central Oregon schools named to the list.

“Being named one of the top 50 high schools in Oregon is quite an honor and serves as a testament to the diligent work of our staff and students,” said Executive Director Jon Bullock. “As we enter our 10th year of operation, we remain committed to creating innovative learning environments in which students can pursue their passions. Our personalized learning model provides students with a proficiency-based education that helps prepare them for success in life after high school.”

In the article published August 14, 2018, RPA was ranked 45th out of 270 public high schools in Oregon. The only other Central Oregon schools in on the list are Summit High School and Sisters High School.

Highlighting the importance of schools to the communities they serve, the Portland Business Journal article stated, “An examination of top public high schools provides businesses with several excellent metrics. Those relocating may take a facility’s geographic info into consideration as a way to keep employees with families happy.”

“As a teacher at RPA since the beginning, this recognition adds validation to the work we do here and the amazing feats accomplished thus far,” said math instructor Bayley Killpack. “It is humbling to think we’ve made such a positive impact, offering a rigorous selection of AP and college prep courses and achieving a graduation rate of over 83%.”

The Portland Business Journal weighed several factors to assess the state’s public high schools. Academics, derived from state assessment proficiency, SAT/ACT scores and survey responses on academics from students and parents, account for 60 percent of the ranking.

Other factors considered in the rankings are Teachers, Clubs & Activities, Diversity, College Prep and Health and Safety. These achievements are the result of the staff’s dedication to building strong relationships with students and families that provides a safe, inclusive environment.

“At RPA we have strived to create a place where people feel safe and appreciated for their unique perspectives and individuality,” said High School Director Sten Swanston. “As we enter our 10th year, we continue this legacy while developing new ways to revolutionize education in Oregon.”

About Portland Business Journal

The Portland Business Journal is the place to find the latest breaking business news, updated throughout the day, this week’s stories from the Portland Business Journal and other popular features from the print edition.

About Redmond Proficiency Academy

The Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a public charter school operating in the Redmond School District. In its tenth year of operation, RPA serves 900 students in grades 6-12 from throughout Central Oregon. Using a proficiency-based instructional methodology in a personalized learning environment, RPA strives to prepare all students for success in college and in life.