Rudy’s Markets Inc. Takes Ownership of Terrebonne Thriftway Today; Renames it to Oliver Lemon’s

Terrebonne’s only grocery store will remain locally owned thanks to its acquisition by Rudy’s Market Inc., which operates specialty, employee-owned grocery stores in Bend and Sisters.

As of today, the Terrebonne Thriftway will be renamed to Oliver Lemon’s, and the company’s employees will take full ownership over time. This change will give them stock in the company and create a vested interest in its success. Bonnie Villastrigo, the store’s previous owner, will continue to work at the market.

Like its partner stores — Newport Avenue Market in Bend and Oliver Lemon’s in Sisters — Oliver Lemon’s in Terrebonne will offer shoppers mainstream and convenience items, including the store’s famous fried chicken, as well as hard-to-find foods and unusual gifts.

“We are excited to be growing our roots in Central Oregon to include the Terrebonne community,” said Lauren Johnson, CEO & president of Rudy’s Markets Inc. “We offer the highest grocery wages in the area and a thorough benefits package that supports the local economy. When you shop at one of our stores, you are supporting your neighbors and friends right here in Central Oregon.”

Melvin’s by Newport Ave Market in Sisters will also be renamed Oliver Lemon’s today. The name change for both the Terrebonne and Sisters markets reflects the fun, colorful brand represented by Oliver — a vibrant, multihued rooster.

“When it came to naming our new market, we knew we wanted something that reflected who we are,” said Johnson. “Something a little savory. A little zesty. A little unusual. And a lot local. Oliver reminds us of our hometown roots and, like a weathervane, always keeps us pointed in the right direction, keeping our employee-owners and local community top of mind in all we do.”

newportavemarket.com