Ruffwear Makes Outside’s Best Places to Work

Celebrates 22 Years of Bring Your Dog to Work (Every)Day

​Twenty-two years after developing a waterproof collapsible bowl for dogs, and establishing the outdoor performance dog gear category, Bend-based Ruffwear has been named one of Outside Magazine’s Best Places to Work. Many companies understand that employee success depends heavily on work-life balance, along with company benefits that promote a healthy, active lifestyle. Outside has identified the top 100 employers who do just that.

“Ruffwear is honored to be one of the progressive companies selected for Outside’s 100 Best Places to Work,” said Patrick Kruse, Ruffwear founder/R&D director. “We believe a work-life balance bolsters the communities and environments we choose to live, work, recreate and thrive in. Bravo to our pack members, Ruffwear’s employees, for being the difference we want to see in the world. And thanks to Outside and its effort to shed light on the benefits that happiness brings to the success of people, and in turn, the success of business.”

Companies from across the country entered a two-part survey process for the Outside Best Places to Work. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure personal experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

“This year’s collection of Best Places to Work finalists showcases companies that make employee health and happiness a point of pride,” said Outside associate editor Greg Thomas. “These are employers that incentivize Outside’s core ideals of getting out, being active, and having fun.

As one Ruffwear employee explained on their survey, “I feel as though this company is really an extension of my family. I truly care for and respect everyone that I work with. We work hard, but we have fun, as well. Plus, we take our dogs to work—which I personally love. How can you not be happy with your fuzzy friend sitting next to you.”

Ruffwear recognizes the value that dogs bring to the brand and work environment, and also prioritizes time outside for employees and their dogs. With paid days off to test gear, a portion of race registration fees covered, and active involvement in organizations that protect open spaces for dogs and humans to enjoy and those that connect adoptable dogs with outdoor-loving humans, Ruffwear shows that humans and dogs are both integral components to the company’s success.

