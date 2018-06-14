Rules for Kids & Parents – Internet Safety Month

U.S. Cellular provides contract for kids to use technology wisely

June is National Internet Safety Month and conversations between parents and kids about appropriate device use are more important than ever. A recent U.S. Cellular survey¹revealed that 64 percent of parents admit to frequently monitoring their kid’s smartphone use, and 70 percent of families have rules about how to use the device. Not surprisingly, 39 percent of kids think those rules are too strict.

While each family is different, here are a few internet safety rules kids and parents should consider, together:

· Be careful what you share– never share sensitive or inappropriate content on social media or messaging platforms. Also, the old rule about not talking to strangers still applies online, and personal information like passwords, addresses, full names and phone numbers are sensitive pieces of information that should only be shared on trusted sites.

· Only access approved content– parents should consider knowing their kids’ passwords, and monitoring which apps and websites they’re using.

· Don’t check email or social media while driving– not only is it illegal, it’s dangerous. Messages can wait.

Family guidelines about healthy ways to use technology are also important. Some to consider include:

· Embrace smartphone etiquette– silence phones in movie theaters, don’t look at your phone during a conversation and be responsive to the person you are with.

· Limit screen time– no technology can replace the importance of face-to-face interactions. Set a time limit and stick to it.

· Take breaks from social media – vacations are a great time to unplug and be present with family.

· Device-free dinners– leave the notifications for later. Focus instead on food and family.

“We make it our business to ensure families are connected wherever and whenever they need to be,” said Erryn Andersen, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in the northwest. “We view internet safety and conversations about device use guidelines as a natural extension of the work we do to provide excellent network coverage and the latest devices.”

U.S. Cellular encourages parents to visit http://www.childphoneagreement.com and create their own customized agreement to establish family guidelines for cellphone use.

