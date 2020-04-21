Rumpl Supports Bend Retail Partners During COVID-19 Store Closures

(Lifestyle Sherpa Blanket-Homestyle Flannel | Photo Courtesy of Rumpl)

Rumpl offers unique discount codes designed to give back to local Bend outdoor shops

Rumpl, the Portland-based technical blanket brand, started a retailer support program designed to provide partners like local Bend shops Outside in Bend and Mountain Supply with immediate relief due to brick-and-mortar store closures. The program was created specifically for partners that are unable to open their stores due to COVID-19, in an effort for retail partners and outdoor brands to lean on each other through this situation.

For this program, Rumpl has created unique discount codes for Outside in Bend and Mountain Supply that can be offered to customers for a 15 percent discount on rumpl.com across the brand’s full online inventory. When customers enter these store-specific codes upon checkout, Rumpl will send 30 percent of any sale directly to the retailers as support during this difficult time.

“Because our community of retail partners and local consumers is such an important part of the Rumpl family, we feel a responsibility to help however we can during these unprecedented times. Rumpl is a small company, and although we don’t have the resources to enact large-scale relief efforts, we can do our part to show gratitude and support for the small businesses who’ve been there for us over the years. We’re all struggling with this, so we put our heads together to build a retail program that can help us weather this storm together,” says Wylie Robinson, founder and CEO of Rumpl. “We hope that this program will provide real relief to our partners at a time when they need it the most.”

The code for Outside in Bend is rumpla1220 and the code for Mountain Supply is rumplb1224, and these discount codes are valid through April 30, 2020 on rumpl.com.

For more information on the retailer support program, please visit: rumpl.com/pages/rumpl-covered-sales-program.

rumpl.com