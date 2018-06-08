Running Gear to Take Your Hobby to the Next Level

Running is a great hobby and excellent exercise. You run anywhere and at any time; all you need is a comfortable pair of shoes and equally comfortable clothes to start running. There is also a long list of health benefits that you’ll enjoy from running.

Just like any hobby, you can really get into running and take it to the next level. The right gear and better-planned runs can make the whole experience of running much more enjoyable. If you’re thinking about taking the hobby a step further, here is some of the running gear you should pick up to get started.

Better Running Shoes

Not all running shoes are created equal. Some are more comfortable than others. There are also running shoes with special features. Choosing a pair of running shoes based on gender alone can help make running more comfortable and enjoyable.

You don’t have to be a running expert to pick the right pair of shoes. Comfort is all you need to worry about, so shop around, give several pairs a try, and settle for the running shoes that hug your feet the best. A comfortable pair of shoes will help minimize the risk of injuring your feet while making every step more enjoyable.

Speaking of special features, some running shoes are designed to meet specific requirements. Let’s say you suffer from flat feet and you want to be able to maintain balance more easily while running. You can now pick up running shoes for flat feet here.

Other running shoes come with advanced features. Some incorporate memory foam soles and better support for your feet. You can also buy shoes to correct over and under-pronation, and shoes with extra grip for trail running. These may seem like small features at first, but you can really feel the difference once you start running with a high-quality pair of running shoes. Good running shoes are totally worth the investment.

A Fitness Tracker

Another great gadget to pick up if you’re trying to take running more seriously is a fitness tracker. Fortunately, there are a lot more options to choose from than there were a couple of years ago. Garmin has a few fitness trackers for different purposes. Brands like FitBit and Polar are also bringing better products to the market. Let’s not forget the Nike version of Apple Watch 2.

For the best balance between features and comfort, look at the Garmin Vivoactive HR. The HR stands for heart rate, a sign that the smartwatch has a built-in heart rate monitor. As with all Garmin watches, the Vivoactive HR comes with built-in GPS, a long list of health-related features, and Bluetooth for smartphone connectivity.

The Vivomove HR is light and stylish. It is a great alternative to the more expensive Fenix series, especially since it comes with all the features you get from Garmin’s Fenix line. The price makes this device appealing too.

If you want a fitness tracker designed for runners, the Polar M430 GPS Running Watch is another option worth considering. You get features like high GPS accuracy, heart rate sensor, training schedules, and the ability to synchronize your fitness data to your smartphone or computer with this smartwatch. The silicone band is also designed for maximum comfort.

Socks!

Yes, socks are just as important as your running shoes. When you wear ordinary socks with seams, for instance, you risk getting blisters as the seams rub against your skin. Socks that aren’t soft enough or that are too thick also pose the same risk. Even different socks’ ability to absorb sweat can alter how comfortable you feel when running.

There are a few things you want to look for when searching for running socks. For starters, you want socks with a seamless design to eliminate the risk of irritating your skin. Seamless socks are also much more comfortable to wear.

Some socks offer better arch support and have good compression qualities. They may feel tight at first, but they are actually far more comfortable when worn over a long period of time. Don’t forget to check the wicking factor and the material too. It is better if you can try the socks before deciding to buy more pairs for your runs.

You can also opt for compression socks. As the name suggests, compression socks offer more compression and minimize the risk of injuries. Most compression socks are long socks; they can be as high as your knees when worn. They also keep moisture out while absorbing sweat you produce while running. Lastly, compression socks can better support the foot.

More Accessories

There are several accessories that make running more enjoyable. At the top of that list are wrist and headbands. Wristbands are not only stylish but also useful for wiping out sweat from the face. Headbands, on the other hand, keep your hair out of your eyes and forehead while preventing sweat from getting into your eyes.

Both of these accessories are great for style too. You can pair them with the right compression pants or running shorts, depending on the intensity of your runs and the look you want to achieve. You can even add a running cap for extra comfort – when running in the morning or afternoon – and added style points.

Other accessories are for special use. If you want to get into endurance runs, getting an endurance pack is a must. The pack acts as a semi-vest and gives you the support you need during endurance runs and extended ones. You can carry water and other supplies more comfortably and still have a great time running along trails of your choice.

If an endurance pack is too much for your personal needs, then a simple water bottle should be enough. Some water bottles like the Ultimate Direction Fast Draw Plus are designed with runners in mind. They come with features like easy handles and high capacity, making them perfect for short and long runs alike. With these accessories, you can really push yourself further than before and take running – as a hobby – to the next level.