SAIF Recognized As One Of Nation’s Top 10 Healthiest Workplaces

SAIF continues a strong streak of wellness accolades after being recognized as a 2017 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America for the second year in a row–jumping from 73rd in 2016 to 7th place this year. The awards program, presented by Springbuk, honors organizations for their commitment to employee health and exceptional corporate wellness programming.

SAIF was recognized for its employee engagement, with more than 97 percent of SAIF employees participating in the company’s pedometer program. In addition, the company’s wellness program includes access to an on-site, no-cost Health and Wellness Center, incentives to boost physical activity, and a strong focus on stress reduction.

“We are so excited to be one of the top 10 healthiest employers,” said Jennifer Webster, SAIF’s human resources vice president. “Our employees have a strong commitment to wellness, and it’s great to see that recognized.”

More than 400 employers applied for the Springbuk award. Other winners include SAIF policyholders Leatherman Tool Group, Inc. and Craft Brew Alliance.

The award comes on the heels of honors from the Portland Business Journal’s Healthiest Employer in Oregon awards, which recognized SAIF as the second healthiest employer with 500-1,499 employees. This is the seventh year SAIF has finished in the top three.

SAIF is Oregon’s not-for-profit workers’ compensation insurance company. For more than 100 years, we’ve been taking care of injured workers, helping people get back to work, and striving to make Oregon the safest and healthiest place to work. For more information, visit the About SAIF page on saif.com.

