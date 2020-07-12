SaleHoo.com The best Dropshipping Supplier

What is Dropshipping

Dropshipping is a supply chain method where a seller transfers products to the customers from the manufacturer without having to stock the products. The customer can either be a retailer or a wholesaler. A seller markets the product and once the customer agrees to buy the products, he furnishes the manufacturer with all the required details and the manufactures produce the goods then hands them over to the best dropshipping supplier who will then ensure the product is transferred to the customer in the best condition. Dropshipping is a simple online platform that you can use to run your store without holding a physical inventory.

SaleHoo.com

SaleHoo.com is a company that is managed by SaleHoo Group Limited based in New Zealand. It is an online e-commerce platform specializing in online trading between wholesalers and retailers. SaleHoo was founded in 2005 and it is one of the first companies to offer online wholesale services.

SaleHoo stores host over 95000 online retailers who enjoy the use of the online directory busy forums and free educational resources. It also handles shipping and logistics services for their customers. Indeed, the company recently launched an e-commerce solution for their online customers on the SaleHoo Stores.

SaleHoo works in conjunction with Shopify to give you a more profitable and competitive online store. Nevertheless, the platform keeps improving and more features are added every day to give you the best experience and great quality for your online trading investment.

SaleHoo will offer their best drop shipping services support to the new and upcoming business. There are quick and very efficient. Whenever you get stuck you can contact them using the provided contact email and phone numbers and they will always respond to your questions. The customer service staff is very quick and professional.

For the new retailers, they will help in finding different supplies for your products and if they cannot completely find one and don’t have any other option then they will gladly refund your subscription.

Some of the features of the stores are:

Quick and Easy to set up process

The store offers an easy and user-friendly platform that enables people to set up an account and can easily be listed. Anybody willing to set up their account will be guided from the first step to the last step.

SaleHoo use very easy designs

The design used to create the store allows for quick navigation by anyone without using a web designer. By the click of a button, you can be directed to the product description and allow you to choose what you want before making the final decision to purchase the products.

It allows you to transform the look of your store to your liking. You can change the layout, colour and different templates of your store.

Direct Import from eBay

SaleHoo allows direct and easy import for customers who are listed on eBay within minutes. The system will do away with the HTML code from the eBay listings and allow you to adjust to SaleHoo. The importer will have to upload CSV files.

Payment Options

SaleHoo as one of the best shipping supplies offers flexible payment terms as opposed to other dropshipping platforms that offer restricted payment methods. The customers can pay using bank transfers, cheque and cash on delivery as well as using PayPal.

Cost of operating the SaleHoo account

To have a SaleHoo account, you are not exempted from paying high startup fees, additional hosting fees and SSL certificate to secure your account. All these are included in the initial fee. You will pay a low monthly fee to ensure your account is up and running. For a basic plan that allows you to list up to 200 products, you will pay as low as $27. SaleHoo has a special offer for their clients to get the premium plan for $47 instead of $97 that is normally charged.

Finally, in addition to the above charges, there is a free SaleHoo membership fee of $67 and this gives you unlimited access to the SaleHoo supplier’s directory and various available research tools. You also will be given a copy of SaleHoo Stores Traffic training complete with video training on how to have many potential clients visiting your stores. You are also given a 60-day money-back guarantee which enables you to try out their best dropshipping services and if at the end of 60 days you are not interested to continue then your money is refunded in full