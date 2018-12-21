Sales Force Automation Software And Why You Need It

1.1 Introduction

It can be frustrating when the more effort you put in to something the less comes out. This is particularly true for the Sales Market, when an increased competition can lead to bad leads and longer cycles.

Image Source

In the even of such issues, which lead to hours upon hours of ineffective research, automation is the answer in order to accelerate everything and make you and your business more effective.

1.2 Automation Software Overview

SFA (Sales Force Automation) effectively eliminates time consuming tasks by making them automated. This in turn frees up professionals to deal with actually important and pending issues which display the clear benefits of sales force automation in the working.

Unlike most enterprise solutions which are relevant in specific areas only, SFA can be used for any kind of business or size. This means that even if you are dealing with hundreds to thousands of products, it will suit you just fine and increase your productivity by a great amount.

1.3 What You Can Expect?

Immediately after starting to use an SFA you can expect a decent boost of 30% in deal closures, 18% in reduced sales cycles as well as less administrative time by an incredible 14%. These statistics are backed up by the IDC Entity.

What this means for you is, saved time. By calculating everything such as how much your team spends on appointments, follow ups and leads you can digest that quite a lot of time is wasted. SFA does most of these tasks for you, by automating all of the boring bits so that neither you nor your team need to be bothered anymore. On top of this, you will get generated overview reports at the end which will act as a follow up on what you need to know in order to proactively alert your customers about each exact order.

Sales Forecasting is also another venture that you should endeavor on. By using SFA in order to register past and current sale trends you can have an intelligent projection of how future sales will go. Which will give you a clear vision on what decision to make next.

SFA also holds past completed orders and can effectively utilize this to improve your prospects a great deal. Managers can be put up to the task of effectively analyzing these results in order to create a demographic and pattern of your actual user base.

The biggest opportunity gained from using SFA is the raw power of Team Management you get. It offers tons of tools for organizing yourselves in to the selling machine you want to be. It equips you with a full overview of everything that is going on in your field and most importantly, everything that concerns your clients. This means immediate access to anything concerning your team or users at any given moment. Making you both productive and efficient.

And last but not least, Lead Management. SFA facilitates conversions. This means that your sales reps can quickly evaluate the new incoming information and react properly in order to be the first ones in line of grabbing the right opportunity.

1.4 Conclusion

Becoming more effective and productive has never been easier. Long gone are the days of manual labor where results are mediocre at best. Automating yourself will give you an edge over your competition and put you ahead as well along the way. Make sure you upgrade as soon as you can in order to enjoy this with many other enterprise level sales forces.