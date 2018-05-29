Sanchovore: On Farm Father’s Day Dinner with Locavore and El Sancho at Anker Farm

On Sunday, June 17, join fellow Bend foodies for Sanchovore – a Father’s Day Fiesta hosted by Locavore and El Sancho at Anker Farm. This On Farm Dinner will feature lamb raised at Anker Farm, and local produce from Central Oregon. The menu includes a spread of appetizers such as fried plantains, chicharones, and guacamole; spring fiesta salad; Anker Farm lamb barbacoa with handmade tortillas and specialty salsas; and fresh Oregon strawberry tamales with sweetened sour cream for dessert. The drink menu features El Sancho’s margaritas, micheladas, and Deseo Latin Lager by Sunriver Brewing.

Locavore’s On Farm Dinners celebrate the bounty of Central Oregon’s ranches and farms in an authentic setting. Favorite local chefs bring their culinary expertise outdoors for unique dining experiences.

About Anker Farms

Anker Farm is a place where good food, good music, and good friends meet. Nan and Mac are creating a place worthy of the Bradetich Brothers who built the original dairy farm here in Bend in the early 1900’s, but with a view of the future. The long term vision is to have a farm with natural farming practices, an intimate destination restaurant that serves only food grown on the farm, and a first class, nonprofit, music venue.

About El Sancho

El Sancho’s mission is to provide the community with high quality street food at an affordable price and in a sustainable manner. Our travels through Mexico combined with Pacific NW culture have created our unique style and approach. We are as resourceful as possible, from the use of recycled materials to create all of our carts and locations, to cooking in the most energy efficient way in the world. Come kick back at either of our locations, and also look for us at our favorite local events and festivals.

On Farm Dinners benefit Central Oregon Locavore, a nonprofit organization that’s been promoting a local, sustainable food system in Central Oregon since 2010. Locavore is dedicated to improving access to fresh, inseason, nutrient-dense, local food and educating the community about the benefits of sustainably produced food from local farmers and ranchers. Proceeds from this event help promote a more ecologically and socially just food system, public health, and diversification of the local economy. Learn more about Locavore at centraloregonlocavore.org.

Tickets are available through centraloregonlocavore.org or in the Locavore marketplace at 1841 NE 3rd Street (south of Habitat Restore and across from the Wagner Mall).

What: Sanchovore – On Farm Father’s Day Dinner with Locavore and El Sancho

Where: Anker Farms, 61900 Anker Lane, Bend, OR 97702

When: Sunday, June 17, 4:30-7:30pm

Tickets: $65/Locavore members and $75/non-members