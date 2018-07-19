Save the Date for the 21st Annual Comedy For Kids’ Sake

Benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon

Save the date! On Friday, October 26 Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, a program of J Bar J Youth Services, will host the 21st Annual Comedy For Kids’ Sake fundraiser at the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend. This red carpet event, hosted by CW Star for Central Oregon and radio personality, Tracee Tuesday, will include two hysterical comedians, a live and silent auction, appetizers and beverages.

Funds raised go towards matching children in our community in long-term, safe mentoring relationships. We depend on events like Comedy For Kids’ Sake to bring in critical funding. We serve over 300 children throughout our community and are hoping to raise over $100,000 at this year’s event.

For sponsorship information, auction donations and any other questions, please contact Bridget Albert at 541-312-6047 or balbert@bbbsco.org.