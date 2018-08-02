Saving Grace Announces New Leadership

Saving Grace is excited to announce a new team member along with some familiar faces taking over new roles within the organization.

Lauren DuBose joined the Saving Grace development department in 2011, and has spent the majority of the last seven years as Development Director. Lauren and her husband, Devon, became new parents in August 2018. In this new life season, Lauren looks forward to growing in new ways as the organization’s Donor Relations Manager.

Last month, Ryan Stillwater relocated to Bend with his wife, Amy, and their three children. As the new Development Director for Saving Grace, Ryan brings ten years of non-profit management experience with him — most recently serving as Development Director at a Rescue Mission in Central California, where he also served on various community committees and boards, and as a Rotary member. With a love of music, Ryan plays in a band, The Gospel Whiskey Runners, and his California-based partnership, Rainmaker Productions, promotes fundraising concerts for nonprofit organizations.

Beginning August 1, Taylor Smith is the new Volunteer Program and Prevention Coordinator at Saving Grace. A Bend-native, Taylor graduated from University of Oregon in 2014. After returning home, she became a direct service volunteer for Saving Grace — and loving the work so much — she became a full-time Americorps volunteer with the organization and served a term as a Shelter Advocate. Taylor looks forward to her work recruiting, training and retaining Saving Grace volunteers. Taylor will also be coordinating the violence prevention programming in Deschutes County schools.

Saving Grace provides confidential and free services to survivors of intimate partner violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking in Central Oregon and promotes the value of life without violence. Learn more at lifewithoutviolence.org