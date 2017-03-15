Savy Agency Celebrates 10 Years as Digital Marketing Agency in Bend Oregon

(Photo above: Savy Agency | Photo Courtesy of Savy Agency)

Digital marketing agency and Google Partner, Savy Agency, has come a long way in ten years, growing from a local agency to working with clients big and small across the country. Despite the nationwide success of the agency, founders and industry veterans Christina and Rob Brown insist that staying close to their roots and producing quality work is the key to longevity.

“Our agency’s offerings have evolved over the years. We no longer end our role with the client once we’ve launched their final project. Now, we have an in-house team of certified and premier Google professionals to support the ongoing needs of our clients, alleviating the marketing they know they need to maintain but are just too busy to accomplish on their own,” reflects Director Rob Brown. “We become an extension of our client’s business and their brand’s voice. Our high level of commitment helps them achieve their goals — whether that’s increasing brand awareness or generating revenue for their company.”

Design Director Luisa Benevento who has guided the agency’s design efforts since 2007 and now oversees the design team, recalls staying up through the night often to work on last-minute creative or to launch a website on schedule. “We pride ourselves on ensuring that every project is completed on time and to our client’s satisfaction,” says Luisa.

Savy keeps up-to-date on the latest marketing trends and runs recurring monthly reports documenting what’s working and what’s not so that clients maintain long term success. The agency frequently blogs about the newest and upcoming marketing trends and invests in industry conferences such as SMX West, an annual search engine marketing conference, and SXSW.

Savy says it builds custom reports for each client based on their needs. Likewise, by analyzing consumer behavior with Google Analytics, Facebook Business Manager, bit.ly, and more, Savy crafts a digital presence for each business that doesn’t just win new customers — it creates loyal customers that keep coming back.

The trick, says Christina Brown, creative director and founder, is we get personal. “We have great clients, and they have great stories to tell.”

Savy uses these stories to create user experiences across a variety of platforms. “When people find your website, your Facebook page, or whatever other digital content you have out there, we want them to see more than just the services you offer. We want them to see who you are — your story and your mission — customers should fall in love with you and the things that make you unique. Your trucks deliver wreaths to veteran’s graves every year? Tell that story. That’s a part of who you are as a business, and a brand, just as much as the products or services you offer. Let’s highlight all of it,” expresses Social Media Manager Cassandra Miasnikov.

She’s not alone in her sentiment. Savy’s team of strategists, writers, designers and developers in Bend —

and Santa Barbara, the agency’s second location — share a passion for translating the stories of businesses to their customers. “We never want to stop growing,” says Christina. “We’re always waiting for our next rockstar to walk through the door and join our team.”

Savy’s team speaks Spanish, Portuguese and Russian — all under the same roof. And when clients need a paid search campaign translated in French to meet demand in a European market, consider it done.

As a full service digital agency, Savy Agency offers a range of services, from brand planning, positioning and identity to digital marketing, website development, photography, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, application development and a full menu of support services including email marketing, social media campaigns and management, content creation and Google Advertising (Adwords, remarketing and display advertising).

