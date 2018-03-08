SBA Announces National Small Business Week

The head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Administrator Linda McMahon announced that this year’s National Small Business Week will be held from April 29 – May 5.

McMahon will start the week in Washington, D.C., where she will recognize and award outstanding small business owners and Resource Partners from around the country. She will continue the week with a bus road show starting in Jacksonville, Florida. and then continue on to South Carolina and North Carolina. Each stop she will meet with small business owners, visit small businesses and hold roundtable discussions. Additionally, virtual events, recognition and educational opportunities throughout SBA’s 10 Regions and 68 Districts will be held throughout the week.

Every year since 1963 SBA takes the opportunity to highlight the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from across the nation through National Small Business Week.

As events are finalized more details will be posted on www.sba.gov/NSBW

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

