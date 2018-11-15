Schools Celebrate College & Career Day November 16

Students participate in activities aimed at future college and career success

“We want every student in Bend-La Pine Schools to graduate prepared for success in college or career,” said Superintendent Shay Mikalson. “That’s why we love College and Career Day — because it’s a fun, interactive opportunity for students to think about and celebrate their futures.”

On November 16, Bend-La Pine Schools will be filled with school spirit as thousands of students and staff will don the colors of their favorite college, university, trade school or other post-secondary educational institution during the annual College and Career Day celebration. Many schools will host related events to help students think about their future and plan for post-secondary education.

The Class of 2018 earned more than $13 million in scholarships for college and post-secondary learning and attended institutions across the country and around the globe. Members of the class attended schools close to home, like Oregon State University – Cascades, and far-flung spots including the University of Glasgow in Scotland. See all of our graduates’ plans — from Yale University to Georgetown University to Colorado School of Mines — on the attached college attendance map.