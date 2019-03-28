Scientist, River Guide & Prize-Winning Author to Speak in Bend

Rebecca Lawton will speak at Dudley’s Bookshop Café on April 6th to promote her new book,

The Oasis This Time: Living and Dying with Water in the West.

Dudley’s Bookshop Café and the Deschutes River Conservancy welcome author Rebecca Lawton to Bend during her 2019 book release tour. To be released on April 2nd, The Oasis this Time: Living and Dying with Water in the West takes the reader to fifteen arid and beloved North American landscapes and will change how we think about water.

Lawton has an outdoors background through river guiding as well as her training as a fluvial geologist. She has studied the history of drying streams in fossil records to understand the signs of planetary changes with regard to drought-wet cycles. Now Lawton directs the artist and scientist residency program at PLAYA in Summer Lake. PLAYA supports innovative thinking through work in the arts, literature, natural sciences and other fields of creative inquiry and encourages dialogue between disciplines to bring positive change to the environment and the world.

Nominated for a Best American Science and Nature Writing Award as well as a Pushcart Prize in fiction, nonfiction and poetry, Lawton is the winner of the inaugural 2015 Waterston Desert Writing Prize and also the author of Reading Water: Lessons from the River. Her work has been published in Aeon, More, San Francisco Chronicle Magazine, Sierra and many other journals.

As a scientist, Lawton directed research at a community watershed organization in northern California for many years, founded, acquired funding for and oversaw a U.S. EPA-approved laboratory and program for monitoring flow and sediment on diverse streams and designed and managed numerous projects in stream research.

Come hear Lawton read from her latest book, Oasis this Time: Living and Dying with Water in the West at Dudley’s Bookshop Café’, 135 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend on Saturday, April 6 from 2:30-4pm.

For more information contact Dudley’s Bookshop Café at 541-749-2010 or Marisa Hossick at the Deschutes River Conservancy at 541-382-4077 x25.

deschutesriver.org