SCORE Small Business Workshop: Buyer’s Guide to Business & Franchise Ownership

Downtown Bend Public Library

January 17, 2018 6-7:30pm

Are you ready to start a business? Buy an existing business? What about franchising? Is it right for you? Find out this and more from Emily Anderson of FranNet on Wednesday, January 17th from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the SCORE workshop Buyer’s Guide to Business & Franchise Ownership. Learn about the advantages and disadvantages of these three entrepreneurial options along with the risks and rewards of being your own boss. The session is free, but registration required. Contact the Downtown Bend Library at 541-617-7080 for more information and registration.

SCORE is a nonprofit association dedicated to educating entrepreneurs and helping small businesses start, grow, and succeed nationwide. They are a resource partner with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and have been mentoring small business owners for more than forty years. For more information about Central Oregon SCORE please visit their web site at www.scorecentraloregon.org.

The Deschutes Public Library, located in the high desert of Central Oregon serves more than 150,000 Deschutes County residents through libraries in Downtown Bend, East Bend, La Pine, Redmond, Sisters, and Sunriver. The Library’s website provides access to hundreds of resources, magazine articles, downloadable books, from the comfort of home and work. The Library offers free and dynamic cultural programming for all ages to enrich our daily experience and encourage all residents to Know More.