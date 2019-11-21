Search & Rescue Volunteer Annual Recruitment Begins

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications from members of our community who are interested in becoming a Search and Rescue Volunteer. Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (DCSO SAR) is one of the busiest search and rescue units in the state of Oregon. In 2018, DCSO SAR completed 143 missions and over 300 trainings. Our Volunteers are highly skilled and range from general searchers to those capable of highly technical missions such as Mountain/Rope Rescue, Swift Water Rescue, Diving operations and more.

Selected applicants, who must be at least 21 years of age, are required to complete the DCSO SAR Academy, which consists of approximately 100 hours of training. The 2020 SAR Academy will begin on March 30, with volunteers graduating on May 14. Generally, training occurs on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 6-9pm, which consist of classroom exercises and is followed up with a day of training on Saturday for outdoor practical exercises.

Academy attendees will receive instruction in several areas including, but not limited to: navigation, tracking, wilderness survival, search tactics, first aid/CPR and how DCSO SAR operates. Included in the academy is a “pack test,” which consists of a five-mile hike (2.5 miles uphill and 2.5 miles downhill) carrying a 25 lb. backpack. The time limit for this test is 100 minutes. Each academy attendee will be assigned a mentor to assist with the successful completion of the academy.

Applications can be found online at deschutes.org/jobs and must be submitted by January 17, 2020 at 5pm.

Once applications are reviewed, applicants that meet minimum qualifications will be contacted and required to attend an informational session. Applicants will also be required to attend an oral board interview. A background investigation will be completed for all applicants who are selected after the oral board interview. Some qualities necessary include a flexible schedule enabling mission attendance, the ability to fit in with our current volunteers, a good attitude and the ability to function as a team player. There is a $100 entry fee for those selected, which covers initial Search and Rescue Volunteer clothing issued upon graduation from the academy.

Additional questions can be answered by telephoning the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Special Services Unit at 541-388-6501, as well as going online to sheriff.deschutes.org/Special-Services/sar/ and deschutessearchandrescue.org.

deschutes.org