Securing your livelihood – 6 ways to protect you and your business

When you work hard to run a business and to provide a place of work for others to earn a living, the last thing you want – or expect – is to have your property stolen, damaged or compromised. From cybercrime, to something more physical there are lots of avenues you need to protect and consider reinforcing. The idea of having to recover stolen items or your entire business being destroyed overnight doesn’t bare thinking about.

Read on for 6 simple ways you can protect yourself and your business.

Install CCTV

CCTV will help protect your business, not just by deterring thieves, but it could also provide evidence in criminal cases, should something untoward happen. It will also give you peace of mind knowing that your business premises are always being monitored. Speak to a security expert about having cameras installed, you will also need a video surveillance sign visible throughout the building and on the exterior. Don’t worry, sometimes the sign alone is enough to discourage a potential theft.

Beware of information theft

Sometimes it’s the information you have on your computer rather than the equipment itself that is actually worth more. Ensuring that your files are secure is imperative. They contain the information of your clients, your employees and a whole host of other precious data. If it falls into the wrong hands, you could be in serious legal trouble and your professional reputation will be in tatters. Ensure that only a select few people have access to these kinds of files, change passwords regularly and make sure that you have an extensive range of firewalls and security software installed.

Destroy hard copies

Anything on paper that is business related shouldn’t just be filed in the bin. In order to preserve data protection ensure that everything is shredded and then the remains collected by a firm that deals with confidential waste.

Carry out risk assessments

Sometimes the biggest dangers or risks aren’t visible until someone points them out. That’s why it’s a good idea to undergo a risk assessment. Have a professional team come in and help reduce the level of risk in your business. It’ll be a safer place for you, your employees and your customers.

Secure your premises

Does your business premises have an alarm installed? If not, then get in touch with a security company and have one installed as soon as possible. Consider have shutters and grilles installed if you have a shop front that could be vulnerable. And speak to a locksmith about installing the latest security entry systems.

Secure equipment

Consider having large equipment secured to the floor or even the walls. If you have computers and other tech equipment, get them serial numbers and do regular audits of your equipment to ensure that nothing has gone missing. It’s also a good idea to ensure that bikes and vehicles around the premises are also kept as secure as possible – your CCTV equipment will help here too!