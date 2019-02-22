SELCO Community Credit Union & Art Station to Host Family Art Day Monthly Series

(Photo | Pexels)

SELCO Community Credit Union and Art Station will partner to host a monthly Family Art Day at SELCO’s West Bend Branch on 137 SW Century Dr. Scheduled for the third Saturday of every month through June 15, Family Art Day invites children, ages 6-12 and accompanied by an adult, to craft a hands-on, family-friendly art project.

An art instructor from Art Station, a Bend Park and Recreation District program, will lead each session and guide technique and foster exploration and sharing. All materials will be provided.

Each session will be held from 2:30-4pm, and cost just $5 per child. Accompanying adults are free.

“SELCO is thrilled to help bring this fun Family Art Day to Central Oregon,” said Sandy Wagner, SELCO’s Central Oregon regional manager. “This will be a great way for families to come together for a Saturday each month in the spirit of creativity, playing together and helping people live a good life.”

selco.org/art

bendparksandrec.org/park/art-station-2