SELCO Community Credit Union to Award $30,000 in College Scholarships to 20 Outstanding Oregon High School Seniors

Applications available beginning Feb. 1; Deadline to apply is March 31

SELCO Community Credit Union will begin accepting applications for its annual SELCO Scholarship program on Feb. 1. Each year, SELCO awards $1,500 college scholarships to 20 deserving high school seniors who plan to attend an accredited two- or four-year college or university.

To qualify for a SELCO Scholarship, the applicant must be:

A SELCO member or an immediate family member of a SELCO member. A SELCO membership is just $5 and is open to anyone who lives or works in one of the 26 Oregon counties SELCO serves.

A graduating senior from a four-year accredited high school with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Planning to attend an accredited two- or four-year college or university.

“SELCO was founded by teachers, so we take the value of education to heart,” said Craig Carpenter, SELCO’s Senior Vice President of Lending & Business Solutions. “Since the program was initiated in 2008, SELCO has provided more than $250,000 in scholarships, and the scholarships have helped dozens of students and their families afford the costs of higher education. Helping make education more attainable is one of the ways we continue our tradition of student advocacy and reinvest in the community that makes SELCO possible.”

Applicants must apply online at www.selco.org/Scholarships by March 31. As part of the application, scholarship hopefuls will be asked to get creative by writing an essay that asks what their personal Wikipedia entry will say in the year 2050. SELCO’s Scholarship Committee will carefully review each application and notify recipients by May 8. Funds will be awarded shortly thereafter.

About SELCO Community Credit Union:

Founded more than 80 years ago by a group of fiscally minded teachers, Eugene-based SELCO Community Credit Union now serves more than 133,000 members as the third largest Oregon-based credit union. A not-for-profit, federally insured, member-driven financial cooperative with more than $1.5 billion in assets, SELCO is able to provide its member-owners with exceptional rates and low fees on a full range of financial products and services, including banking, mortgages, personal and business loans, investments, and insurance. Membership is open to anyone who lives or works in the 26 Oregon counties SELCO serves. For more information, or to become a member today, stop by one of SELCO’s 16 branches, call 800-445-4483, or visit selco.org.