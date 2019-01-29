SELCO Community Credit Union to Award $50,000 in College Scholarships

(Photo | Pexels)

SELCO Community Credit Union is inviting qualifying high school seniors to apply for a share of $50,000 through SELCO’s annual scholarship program. This year, SELCO has raised individual scholarships to $2,500, up from $1,500, to be awarded to 20 high school seniors planning to attend an accredited two- or four-year college or university.

The application process begins on February 1 and will remain open through April 1.

“We are thrilled to expand SELCO’s scholarship program, making higher education a bit more affordable for 20 deserving students and their families,” said Craig Carpenter, SELCO’s senior vice president of Lending & Business Solutions. “Since we started the program in 2008, we’ve provided more than $300,000 in scholarships and helped hundreds of students fulfill their educational goals. It’s a continuation of the work begun by the teachers who founded SELCO more than 80 years ago. Since then, our commitment to supporting our members and community through educational opportunities has only strengthened.”

To qualify for a SELCO Scholarship, applicants must be:

SELCO members or immediate family members of a SELCO member. A SELCO membership is just $5 and is open to anyone who lives or works in one of the 26 Oregon counties SELCO serves.

Graduating seniors from a four-year accredited high school with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Planning to attend an accredited two- or four-year college or university.

Applicants must apply online at selco.org/scholarships by April 1. As part of the application, scholarship hopefuls will be asked to submit an essay that answers the question, “What advice would you give your future self on your college graduation day?” SELCO’s Scholarship Committee will review each application and notify recipients by May 8. Funds will be awarded shortly thereafter.

