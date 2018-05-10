SELCO Community Credit Union Awards $33,000 in College Scholarships

Local students were among 22 Oregon high school seniors to each be awarded $1,500 college scholarships

SELCO Community Credit Union has awarded $33,000 in college scholarships to 22 graduating high school seniors throughout Oregon, including six students from Central Oregon. The scholarships — each totaling $1,500 — provide assistance for college-related expenses and help fulfill SELCO’s mission to aid member-owners in achieving their goals.

Scholarship recipients were chosen from applicants from all 26 Oregon counties that SELCO serves. Winners were selected based on criteria that include both academic performance and community involvement.

“As is the case every year, we were once again heartened to review the accomplishments of such an impressive group of young Oregon students,” said Laura Illig, SELCO’s Vice President of Marketing. “From its founding more than 80 years ago by a group of teachers and school employees, SELCO has made supporting education a key tenet of its mission to help members and their families achieve their goals. These scholarships are a step in helping these deserving students reach their dreams.”

To qualify, recipients must be graduating from a four-year accredited high school in Oregon, have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5, and plan to attend a two- or four-year college or university. Applicants were asked to submit letters of recommendation as well as a personal essay on what their personal Wikipedia entry will say in the year 2050.

Central Oregon’s 2017-18 SELCO Scholarship recipients are:

Alex Cozine – Redmond High School, Prineville

Catylynn Duff – Culver High School, Culver

Taiton Fox – Mountain View High School, Bend

Madison Holsey – Central Christian School, Redmond

Emma Knepp – Culver High School, Culver

Lily Remlinger – Central Christian School, Redmond

For a complete list of the 2017–18 SELCO Scholarship recipients, including photos, visit: www.selco.org/Scholarship-Winners-2018.

