SELCO Community Credit Union Awards 42 Spark! Creative Learning Grants

Worth Nearly $40,000 to Fund Innovative Programs at Oregon Schools

Annual program awards grants up to $1,000 to K-12 educators in SELCO communities; 13 programs at 10 Central Oregon schools among grant recipients

SELCO Community Credit Union has awarded 42 grants totaling $39,309 to teachers across Oregon as part of its annual SPARK! Creative Learning Grants program, which provides funding for innovative educational and extracurricular programs. The program awards grants of as much as $1,000 to K-12 educators across the 26 Oregon counties that SELCO serves.

This year’s SPARK! Creative Learning Grants include funding for a vast range of programs and projects, including Lego robotics and STEM stations in Benton County, a multi-sensory obstacle course in Deschutes County, and a school garden in Lane County. The 2017 Central Oregon winners include:

Improving Accuracy and Efficiency of Titration Experiments — Casie Bullock of Bend High School

Literacy for All — Heather Petersen of Ridgeview High School

Watering Can Plant Sale Program — Amy Anderson of Rimrock Expeditionary Alternative Learning Middle School

Social Emotional Learning Supports — Lindsey Manitsas of Bear Creek Elementary School

Keeping Culinary Cool — Lisa Meredith of High Desert Middle School

Multi-sensory Obstacle Course — Denise Horton of Rosland Elementary School

Music Room Make Over — Leslie Johns of La Pine Elementary School

Sensory and Motor Integration — Cari Fike of La Pine Elementary School

Career Transition Program — Amber Downing of La Pine High School

Smoothie Station — Emily Jones of St. Thomas Academy

Café and School Store Business Venture — Colleen Kane of St. Thomas Academy

STEM for the Earliest Learners — Andrea Gibson of St. Thomas Academy

Butterfly Bonanza — Ryan Shaffer of Ponderosa Elementary School

SPARK! Creative Learning Grants support educators who have creative classroom ideas, but who lack the funds needed to purchase materials to get those projects off the ground. The 42 winners were chosen by a SELCO selection committee from among 111 applicants.

With the SPARK! Grants, SELCO hopes to encourage innovative projects that will have the largest possible impact on students and leave a lasting impression.

“Once again, we saw an impressive array of creative projects and programs,” said Laura Illig, SELCO’s vice president of marketing. “Each year, SELCO’s selection committee is heartened by these educators’ commitments to strengthening the learning experience for their students. By bringing passion and new ways of thinking to their classrooms, educators are exciting their students’ curiosity and inspiring the love of learning for years to come. We’re proud to support these efforts.”

For more information on SELCO Community Credit Union’s SPARK! Creative Learning Grants, visit www.selco.org/community-giving/spark-creative-learning-grants.

