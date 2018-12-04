SELCO Community Credit Union Awards 54 SPARK! Creative Learning Grants

Fourteen programs from Central Oregon schools received grants, which award as much as $1,000 to K-12 educators across the 26 Oregon counties that SELCO serves

SELCO Community Credit Union, through its annual SPARK! Creative Learning Grants program, has awarded a record $45,587 to 54 teachers across Oregon. The SPARK! Creative Learning Grant program, which provides funding for innovative educational and extracurricular programs, awards grants of as much as $1,000 to K-12 educators across the 26 Oregon counties that SELCO serves.

SPARK! Creative Learning Grants support educators who have creative classroom ideas but lack the funds to get those projects off the ground. In all, 48 Oregon schools are represented among a diverse and inventive group of 54 programs and projects, which is up from 42 in 2017. The 2018-19 list of grant recipients include a solar robotics project in Burns, a forensic science class in Culver, and an astronomy club in Dorena.

Fourteen programs from 11 Central Oregon schools were among this year’s grant winners. The 2018 Central Oregon winners include:

Fed Up with Flash Cards! — Lori Hewitt, Ponderosa Elementary, Bend

Kindness Ninja — Dannika White, Pine Ridge Elementary, Bend

Culinary Coffee Cart — Lisa Meredith, High Desert Middle School, Bend

Culver Forensic Science Classroom — Mark Habliston, Culver Middle School, Culver

Construction — Brian Wachs, Gilchrist School K-12, Gilchrist

Fishing Rod Building — Michael Dove, La Pine High School, La Pine

Social Issues Book Clubs — Carrie Baisch, La Pine Middle School, La Pine

La Pine Middle School Pika Project — Molly Honea, La Pine Middle School, La Pine

Art for Students — Cynthia L. Jurgensen, Pioneer High School, Prineville

Sam Labs Classroom Kit STEAM Project — Bryan Bahns, Vern Patrick Elementary, Redmond

Sam Labs STEAM Kits — Kelsey Nystul, Sage Elementary School, Redmond

Planting Seeds for Our Future — Carolyn Espinosa, Sage Elementary School, Redmond

Sam Labs Technology — Gina Dietz, Sage Elementary School, Redmond

Collaboration and Critical Thinking for Problem Solving — Kelley Messina, Terrebonne Community School, Terrebonne

The SELCO selection committee selected the grant winners from 238 applicants — more than double last year’s 111 applicants. The selection committee’s goal is to identify innovative projects that will have the largest possible impact on students and leave a lasting impression.

“These programs and projects are creative and innovative, but too often the funds needed to get each one off the ground are difficult for educators to obtain,” said Laura Illig, SELCO’s vice president of marketing. “The sharp increase in the number of applicants and the program-high award total shows the growing need for support like this. SELCO is thrilled that we were able to step up and offer more grants than ever before.”

For more information on SELCO Community Credit Union’s SPARK! Creative Learning Grants or to follow the progress of some of the grant winners, visit www.selco.org/community-giving/spark-creative-learning-grants.

