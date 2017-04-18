Selco Community Credit Union Unveils Plans to Refurbish Bend Westside Branch

(Rendering above courtesy of SELCO)

Demolition of the existing space on Century Drive scheduled for May; new branch expected to open in fourth quarter of 2017.

SELCO Community Credit Union has unveiled plans to build a new branch on Bend’s westside, its third branch in Bend and fifth in Central Oregon. Scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2017, the West Bend Branch will be located at 137 SW Century Drive, which was most recently occupied by Inner Rage CrossFit.

When complete, the 2,500-square-foot space will not include traditional tellers. Rather, the branch will feature a forward-leaning open concept that is designed to make it easier for SELCO members to access the services they want. The branch will function primarily as a loan center, and the design includes high-functioning 24/7 ATMs, a greeter and concierge-style service.

“With increasing adoption of online and mobile banking, we’ve seen a shift in the way members utilize brick-and-mortar branches and our West Bend Branch was designed with these trends in mind,” said Mike Stanley, Central Oregon area manager for SELCO Community Credit Union. “Because of the branch’s proximity to the OSU-Cascades campus and its location on the road to Mt. Bachelor and the Cascade Lakes Highway, we’re focusing on personal and friendly service all in an environment that is reminiscent of a Northwest mountain lodge.”

Other planned features of the new branch include an interior video wall featuring nine 55-inch digital screens, a community information video screen highlighting local events and subject matter, a lodge-style lounge and waiting area, and custom Bend-themed exterior bike racks, including a possible location for the Zagster bike-share program that OSU-Cascades has already implemented at three locations on Bend’s west side.

“SELCO has been part of the Central Oregon community since our first Bend branch opened 17 years ago, and branches remain a valuable asset to our members even as many traditional banking activities no longer necessitate a branch visit,” Stanley said. “We look forward to our new West Bend Branch serving as a community-minded, neighborhood financial home for new and existing members alike.”

SELCO Community Credit Union:

Founded 80 years ago by a group of fiscally minded teachers, Eugene-based SELCO Community Credit Union now serves more than 125,000 members as the third largest Oregon-based credit union. A not-for-profit, federally insured, member-driven financial cooperative with more than $1.4 billion in assets, SELCO is able to provide its member-owners with exceptional rates and low fees on a full range of financial products and services, including banking, mortgages, personal and business loans, investments, and insurance. Membership is open to anyone who lives or works in the 26 Oregon counties SELCO serves. For more information, or to become a member today, stop by one of SELCO’s 15 branches, call 800-445-4483, or visit selco.org.