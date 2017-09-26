Selco Investment & Retirement Services Holding Free Seminar

Importance of Long-Term Care Planning

SELCO Investment and Retirement Services will be hosting a free seminar on the importance of long-term care plans, on Wednesday, October 4 at Baltazar’s Seafood Restaurant in west Bend.

The featured speaker will be David Kopij, LTC Regional Director Pacific Life Insurance Company. Kopij’s presentation will include information on the importance of planning ahead with a long-term care plan, particularly for healthy adults between the ages of 40 and 75, how long-term care planning can help protect your estate, and the flexible coverage plans that SELCO Investment and Retirement Services offers to its members.

Most adults rarely consider long-term care plans until they need one. But healthy adults, particularly those ages 40 through 75, can greatly benefit from devising a long-term care plan early. Long-term care plans can help blunt the costs of nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, adult day care, or even in-home help.

The seminars are open to anyone interested in learning more about long-term care plans and how to create one. The seminar is free to attend and includes lunch. Space is limited and registration is required.

To register for either seminar visit selco.org/LongTermCare or call 541-312-1807.

Investment and Retirement Services offers SELCO Community Credit Union members the ability to put a long-term care plan into place with a range of flexible coverage options. By offering a range of coverage options, SELCO can meet the needs of its members and better serve those who may be underserved by their current financial institutions and help protect their estates.

