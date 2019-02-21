SELCO Investment & Retirement Services Seminar on Barriers to Investment Success & How to Overcome Them

SELCO Investment and Retirement Services will be hosting a free seminar aimed at teaching participants how to overcome barriers to investment success. The seminar “Six Barriers to Investment Success” will be held on Thursday, March 28, at Baltazar’s Seafood Restaurant in west Bend.

The featured speaker will be Greg Kendall, CIMA, Senior Financial Advisor Consultant for Franklin Templeton Distributors Inc. Kendall will explore the common barriers that prevent investors from achieving long-term gains, and strategies on how to overcome those barriers.

The seminar is open to anyone interested in learning more about investing wisely. It is free to attend, and includes lunch. Space is limited and advance registration is required.

To register go to selco.org/InvestWisely or call 541-312-1807.

