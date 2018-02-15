SELCO Kid’s Mini Pole Pedal Paddle Registration Now Open

The 2018 SELCO Kid’s Mini Pole Pedal Paddle online registration is now open. This year’s race is May 20th in the Les Schwab Amphitheater in Bend, OR! Teams of 6 kids, K-5th grade are invited to compete. All team members will begin their heat with two fun team challenges followed by an obstacle course. One of the members will sprint around the obstacle course to finish the race. Every member of the team will get to complete the obstacle course.

For more details and to sign up go to http://mbsef.org/events/selco-kids-mini-ppp

The SELCO Kid’s Mini PPP is a benefit for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation whose mission is to be the leading youth sports training organization promoting the positive values of competitive sports including Alpine and Nordic Skiing, Snowboarding and Cycling.

This event is sponsored by SELCO, Family Choice Urgent Care, Seventh Mountain Resort, Sunriver Resort, K12, Saxon’s, Old Mill District, Les Schwab Amphitheater, Sylvan Learning Center, MBSEF and the Powder House.