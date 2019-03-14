SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle Seeking Vendors  

The signature event of Central Oregon, the 43rd Annual SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is coming to Bend on May 18, 2019. Over 10,000 racers and spectators will convene at the Les Schwab Amphitheater finish line from 10:30am-4pm. This is the place to be. If you have a business that is interested in exhibiting, please contact Molly Cogswell-Kelley at MBSEF, 541-388-0002.

The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is a multisport event that includes Alpine and Cross Country skiing, cycling, running and kayaking. The race is produced and a benefit for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation. Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals.

This event is presented by SELCO and sponsored by Vacasa, East Cascade Women’s Group, Bend Anesthesiology Group, Five Talent, BigFoot Beverages, Hydro Flask, HWA, AAA, Mt. Bachelor, 10 Barrel Brewing, Desert Orthopedics, 92.9, Old Mill District, Les Schwab Amphitheater, News Channel 21 and Fox Central Oregon.

Please contact Molly at MBSEF for more information at molly@mbsef.org