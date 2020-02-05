Self-Driving Cars: Top Tips to Manage an Accident

“Self-driving cars are the natural extension of active safety and obviously something we should do.” – Elon Musk

The concept of the self-driving car is gradually gaining traction. Companies like Tesla, Inc., Alphabet, the Google company, and Uber are busy with the development and testing of a self-driving car. As an aside, it is interesting to note that the Fourth Industrial Revolution and its associated technologies have enabled the creation of a self-driving car.

According to the Union of Concerned Scientists’ website , self-driving vehicles “are cars or trucks in which human drivers are never required to take control to operate the vehicle safely. They combine sensors and software to control, navigate, and drive the vehicle.”

This website goes on to state that there are currently no fully autonomous vehicles that are legally allowed to operate on US roads. However, there are several semi-autonomous vehicle-types on the roads. These cars and trucks need a human driver, but they include various automation features like brake assistance, assistance when changing lanes, and cruise control.

What happens when a self-driving car has an accident?

Even though, as stated above, there are no fully automated self-driving cars on the roads, there are prototypes that drive on the streets as the vehicle developers are testing its functionality. Additionally, there are semi-automated vehicles whose automation functions might malfunction. And, in both circumstances, the vehicle’s “brain” or Artificial Intelligence center makes the wrong decision, culminating in a car accident.

Therefore, the question that begs is: What should you do if you are involved with a semi, or fully, autonomous vehicle? How should you manage the aftermath of the accident?

Here are a few tips to help you ensure that this matter resolves itself and concludes positively:

Hire a car accident attorney

It is essential to hire a personal injury attorney Henderson, NV , to guide you in the filing of vehicle insurance claims and personal injury claims. A personal injury lawyer specializes in the Tort, or personal injury law, and can negotiate with insurance brokers and other third parties responsible for the accident without sending the claims through the civil courts.

Additionally, your attorney will negotiate the best financial settlement on your behalf. This will save time, effort, and money. On the other hand, should you try and navigate your way around the civil court system, you will more than likely lose the cases relating to the insurance claims.

Gather as much information as you can

Unless you are seriously injured or killed in the accident with a fully autonomous vehicle, as in what is now known as The Uber AV fatality , you need to take as many photographs as you can of the accident site. Instead, take too many photos from every possible angle, rather than take too few images. You can always delete what you don’t need.

Secondly, there will more than likely be witnesses to the accident. Write down their names, and contact details so that your attorney can arrange for their witness statements to be collected. It is possible to gather all of this information by using a basic smartphone.