How to Be Self-Employed in the Real Estate Industry

The real estate market is a huge global market that has attracted a great many different types of professionals. It is also a very interesting industry for people interested in being self-employed, and for the entrepreneurs. Generally speaking, jobs within this industry are based on commission, and while this means income can be somewhat erratic, it also has limitless possibilities. The better you do as a real estate professional, the more clients you will be able to attract, and the more money you will make. It is important, however, that you choose the right niche within the real estate market, so that you can also get the right training to become the best you can be. So what are some of the options available to you?

The Property Manager

Property management is a very interesting element of the real estate market. You will work together with property investors and oversee their buildings. These buildings include apartment buildings, duplexes, single family homes, and so on. You can choose your own clients and set a certain fee for the work that you do. That work usually includes handling disputes, maintenance, and rent collection. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, property managers earned an average annual salary of $55,380 in 2015.

The Real Estate Broker

This role has numerous sub-niches within it. For instance, you could broker for a certain type of property only, for the properties in excess of $1 million, or for the buy my house quickly industry, to name but a few. In this role, you will list properties that are for sale, and your earnings will come from the transactions made. You are likely to hire a team of real estate agents, who will sell the individual properties in your listings. You do have to be licensed to be a real estate broker, and this license has to be kept up to date through continuous education. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported an average annual income of $45,610 in 2015.

The Real Estate Inspector

As a real estate inspector, you will look into the state of different properties, either for the purpose of insurance companies, or for potential home buyers. You will provide estimates, calculating what the cost will be of updating a property to an acceptable standard, bringing it up to code. You need specialized training in this and complete a test as well, which will allow you to become licensed. You can set your own hours, scheduling appointments as and when they suit you. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported earnings of $51,860 per year in 2015.

The Real Estate Appraiser

As a real estate appraiser, your role will be to determine what a property is worth in its current condition. You will usually be contracted by insurance companies and mortgage companies, although homeowners may also ask for your help, particularly with tax assessment. You do have to complete training for this position. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported average annual earnings of $51,860 in 2015.