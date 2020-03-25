Semi-Formal Looks That Will Win You Big Business

Dressing well as a businessperson is just as important as knowing how to negotiate and present yourself well. The first impression you create with your outfit will set the tone for the rest of the meeting, especially if you are meeting the person for the first time.

This is where knowing how to dress well as a businessperson comes in handy. In this article, we are going to focus on men’s styles and how semi-formal looks can be the best looks to adopt in today’s modern business landscape. Let’s get started, shall we?

Start at the Top

The shirt and suit you wear are important in defining the kind of look you rock, so be sure to start with them first. There are plenty of combinations you can try. A basic shirt is always appropriate and easy to mix and match with other pieces. You don’t have to worry about wearing a tie either.

A button-up shirt works with both a suit and a blazer, with the latter being less formal. You don’t always have to wear a multi-layered suit if the look you are trying to rock is semi-formal. Colors are important and you have room to experiment here.

You can go for lighter colors like beige and cream for daytime meetings, and switch to a darker color when you are attending an evening event. Avoid black as it is too classic and formal, and you should be fine with the suit you wear.

Blazers are easier to pick up. Most classic blazers present a nice balance between casual style and sharp lines, making them perfect for this kind of semi-formal look. With blazers, you can opt for classic colors like navy and stone to maintain elegance.

Wear Comfortable Pants

Pants are the next thing to tackle when creating a semi-formal look, and once again you have plenty of room to play here. There are only two rules to follow. First, you want to make sure that the pants fit you perfectly. Forget about wearing a baggy pair of jeans or chinos that are two sizes too big.

Trousers and chinos that fit you nicely put an emphasis on the right parts of your lower body. When the pants fit you perfectly, you immediately appear ready, professional, and in control. Size does matter here. That said, you want to stay comfortable too.

The way to do that is by opting for pants made from fabrics that are designed to be elastic. Some of the latest chinos on the market are extremely comfortable because they stretch when worn. You can stay active and move freely with the right pair.

The second rule to follow is sticking with matching colors. If you wear a navy suit, you need a pair of navy pants. Yes, you can go with cream, beige, or even white to add flare to your semi-formal look, but never put colors against each other in this department.

Matching colors is a rule that must also be followed when combining the blazer and pants with the shirt of your choice. Maintain a theme. Since you don’t always have to wear ties, the only other thing to worry about is the pair of shoes you wear.

Sneakers and Semi-Formal Shoes

That brings us to our last tip: choose your sneakers well. Yes, you can wear a wide range of shoes with a semi-formal look, but sneakers are the best ones to rock if you want to add a touch of style to your outfit. Besides, you have more sneakers to choose from than ever before.

You can go with men’s sneakers by Fendi and immediately show class. Fendi sneakers are designed to be comfortable and immensely stylish. They are easy to mix and match with different outfits. More importantly, you can get them at SSENSE for fantastic prices. SSENSE, the leading name in online fashion, also grants you access to sneakers from other brands. You only need to browse through the retailer’s extensive online catalog to find the best sneakers to pick up. You can find blazers, shirts, and other items you need while you are at it.

Of course, not all sneakers are meant to be worn with semi-formal outfits. Aside from stylish, fashion sneakers like the Fendi sneakers we discussed earlier, you can also go with classic canvas or leather sneakers for simpler looks.

On a few occasions, you can pick up sports sneakers and combine them with anything from suit-and-white-shirt to sweaters and chinos to create different looks. Project confidence while rocking the sneakers of your choice and you are all set.

That last part is actually very important. You want to project confidence with the looks you rock. That’s how you feel comfortable about yourself, which in turn will create the perfect first impression that can win you new clients easily.