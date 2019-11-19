Cascade Business News
You are at:»»»Senator Tim Knopp Announces Town Halls

Senator Tim Knopp Announces Town Halls

0
By on Business & Industry, E-Headlines

State Senator Tim Knopp released the schedule for in-district town halls for Senate District 27. The district encompasses Bend, Redmond, Tumalo and Sunriver. Senator Knopp will give an update on legislative accomplishments during the 2019 Legislative Session and take questions on state issues. The town hall schedule is as follows, all on November 25, 2019.

SUNRIVER – Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center
57250 Overlook Road
Sunriver
8:30-10:00am

REDMOND – Redmond Town Hall
411 SW 9th St.
Redmond
12:00-1:30pm

BEND – Deschutes Downtown Bend Library
601 NW Wall St. Bend
3:00-4:30pm

 

oregonlegislature.gov/knopp

 

Share.

About Author

Avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply