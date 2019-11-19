Senator Tim Knopp Announces Town Halls

State Senator Tim Knopp released the schedule for in-district town halls for Senate District 27. The district encompasses Bend, Redmond, Tumalo and Sunriver. Senator Knopp will give an update on legislative accomplishments during the 2019 Legislative Session and take questions on state issues. The town hall schedule is as follows, all on November 25, 2019.
SUNRIVER – Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center
57250 Overlook Road
Sunriver
8:30-10:00am
REDMOND – Redmond Town Hall
411 SW 9th St.
Redmond
12:00-1:30pm
BEND – Deschutes Downtown Bend Library
601 NW Wall St. Bend
3:00-4:30pm