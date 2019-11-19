Senator Tim Knopp Announces Town Halls

State Senator Tim Knopp released the schedule for in-district town halls for Senate District 27. The district encompasses Bend, Redmond, Tumalo and Sunriver. Senator Knopp will give an update on legislative accomplishments during the 2019 Legislative Session and take questions on state issues. The town hall schedule is as follows, all on November 25, 2019.

SUNRIVER – Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center

57250 Overlook Road

Sunriver

8:30-10:00am

REDMOND – Redmond Town Hall

411 SW 9th St.

Redmond

12:00-1:30pm

BEND – Deschutes Downtown Bend Library

601 NW Wall St. Bend

3:00-4:30pm

oregonlegislature.gov/knopp