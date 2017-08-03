Senator Wyden Holding Town Hall in Jefferson County

Senator Ron Wyden will hold eight town halls in Oregon between August 5 and August 10. Thursday, August 10 in Jefferson County, 2:30 pm, Warm Springs K-8 Academy, 50 Chukar Road, Warm Springs

Wyden’s town halls in Multnomah, Hood River, Columbia, Washington, Marion, Jefferson and Clackamas counties will increase to 62 town halls he has held so far in 2017. The senator has held 843 town halls since making his initial commitment when first elected to hold annual town halls in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.

His two upcoming town halls in Cornelius and Tualatin will be his fourth and fifth this year in Washington County. The town halls in Multnomah, Marion and Clackamas counties will be his third this year in each of those counties. The town halls in Hood River, Columbia and Jefferson counties will be Wyden’s second in 2017 for each of those counties.

“These first town halls since Trumpcare’s deserved defeat in the Senate will give Oregonians an opportunity to voice their opinions directly on this essential topic and many other issues,” Wyden said.

“Given the unprecedented interest in my 54 town halls so far in 2017,” he said, “I look forward to hearing from all Oregonians at these upcoming town halls about all these issues, including the bipartisan work ahead to improve healthcare for every American.”