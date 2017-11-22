SEND Transportation Now Employee Owned

SEND Transportation is now completely employee owned with the finalization of their employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). SEND Transportation worked with a local transportation brokerage company and finalized the deal on November 6. Company founders view the transition as a way to do their part in bridging the economic disparity gap by providing a stock option retirement plan for their employees.

SEND Transportation has been in business since January 2013 when a small group of four transportation professionals collaborated to form the company. The company was founded with the goal of creating something new that established the standard of the industry.

Since then, SEND has expanded to include an office in Fredonia, NY in addition to the existing Bend office. Between the two the company has a total of 23 employees.

“Our growth model for the future is a measured one. While SEND intends to continue to grow over the next several years we have always believed in tempering growth with competency. We will never grow larger than what we can handle,” said Sarah Smith, Co-Owner and Vice-President.

Two of the original founders, Erin and Dru Allen, always intended to be involved with the project for five years before moving on to pursue different projects. With that in mind the four owners always knew that they needed a succession plan that was right for the company and employees.

The founders spent countless hours considered options which included seeking a larger transportation company to absorb SEND. Ultimately, considering what had made the company successful resulted in the decision to pursue an ESOP.

“Really what it came down to was the question of what has made us successful and it kept coming back to the people in this company,” said Nathan Smith, Co-Owner and President.

The founders looked at the way Bob’s Red Mill transitioned to being employee owned and followed the template.

“Like Bob’s, SEND knows that their successes have always been because of our people, period. So it was really a no brainer in a lot of ways. How do you show the people around you that you value them? Give them something of value. While SEND becoming an ESOP is not a magic bullet to solve all of society’s ills, it is simply us doing our small part,” said Sarah Smith.

SEND is a transportation logistics provider that provides services to the 48 contiguous states and Canada. The team has a collective 90+ years of industry experience and a large and reliable carrier base. They offer competitive rates while providing a high level of service and personal attention to each client.

“SEND’s culture is always evolving. One of the things that has stayed static over time is our commitment to one another. SEND’s guiding principle has always been to treat each other, our carriers and our customer with equanimity. If we do this each and every day SEND will naturally be successful. We would imagine that the transition to being employee owned would only further this commitment to one another,” said Sarah Smith.

SEND Transportation

Location: 612 NW Hill St., Bend, OR 97703

Website: http://www.sendtrans.com/

Contact: 877.736.3361

Founders: Sarah Smith, Nathan Smith, Erin Allen and Dru Allen.

No. Employees: 23

Year Established: January 2013

Product/Service: SEND is a transportation logistics provider offering dry or refrigerated truckloads, LTL, intermodal, OTR, standard or expedited shipments anywhere across the contiguous 48 states and Canada.

Hot News: SEND Transportation now 100% employee owned.

Outlook for Growth: Moderate and sustainable growth that is measured by what the company can handle.