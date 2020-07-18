SEO Tips for First-Time Online Marketers

(Source: https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-in-black-holding-phone-618613/ )

A good number of currently employed individuals dream of having and running their own business enterprise. Aside from the freedom that it affords them, being a businessperson also allows them to be more direct contributors to their respective communities.

They are better able to leave legacies, and they are in better positions to affect change.

Unsurprisingly, every entrepreneur wants to expand operations. But growth does not happen overnight. You’ll need to raise capital and make a wide array of preparations.

In this article, we present three new positions that should be filled to handle growth. Hire professionals who can fill these roles if you want to make sure that any attempt at expanding the business will be successful.

HR generalist/manager

More often than not, an expansion entails the recruitment and eventual hiring of people who are not only competent but also compatible with the company’s values and culture. This is not an easy task, so there must be someone who takes care of this full time.

When the workers are already in place, the need to train them becomes apparent. Someone who is good at imparting knowledge and skills should be with the company when this time comes. The owner will be busy with strategy, and tasks like training might be too overwhelming.

Someone specializing in specific HR duties can be hired, but a generalist will be much more practical in the early stages. Specialists can be called in once the company grows even more and expands even further.

Finance officer

In business, nothing can be done without money. Money, as we all know, is such a tricky thing to manage. It is so hard to raise, but quite easy to spend. There needs to be someone in place who can make sure that expenditures translate into value for the company.

This is where a good and reliable finance officer or part-time CFO can come into play. They help the company make better decisions when it comes to crucial purchases that come with any effort to expand.

They also make sure that all the money that comes in and out of the company is well accounted for. Finally, they help with taxation so that the business won’t get in trouble with the government later on.

Operations manager

It’s a given: the more people are involved in a process, the higher is the need to coordinate efforts. If there is no proper coordination, even good and well-intentioned efforts will be put to waste.

When a business expands, the need for a good operations manager becomes even more apparent. No big business in the world today was able to get where they are without experienced and skilled operations managers and/or officers.

Any expansion effort brings with it the potential to earn more and be more relevant. This potential does not come for free. It comes with the need to spend more, hire more, and work more. But this fact shouldn’t discourage anyone. This is just a test of a business leader’s skills in strategizing to reach their goal.