Serve Your Community During 10th Annual MLK Day of Service

Volunteer Central Oregon announces that sign-ups are now open for the region’s 10th annual MLK Day of Service as part of the national holiday honoring Dr. King’s legacy. On Monday, January 21 volunteers across Central Oregon — and the country — will paint walls, clean buildings, mentor children, serve meals, create Valentine cards for hospitalized veterans and provide a number of other services for their communities in one tremendous day of giving back.

Over the past nine years nearly 2,500 volunteers have served on MLK Day in Central Oregon, contributing over 7,000 hours of service throughout the region from La Pine to Warm Springs and Sisters to Prineville. “Central Oregonians embody the spirit of community and service, said Volunteer Central Oregon Coordinator, Shelley Irwin. “We are excited to collaborate with local organizations to offer a conduit to service opportunities in honor of Dr. King.”

Camp Fire Central Oregon will again host a volunteer project, crafting valentine cards for hospitalized veterans. “We love the opportunity to provide a family-friendly project that aligns so well with Camp Fire’s mission to foster—in even the youngest child—a commitment to service.” Shared Kecia Kubota, Camp Fire Central Oregon’s Executive Director.

Volunteers of all ages are invited to sign-up. Team sign-ups for organizations, clubs, and businesses are encouraged. Sign-up for MLK Day service projects today at VolunteerCentralOregon.org.

Organizations wanting to sponsor a project are still welcome! Contact Shelley Irwin or Shenika Cumberbatch at Better Together 541-693-5678.

About Volunteer Central Oregon: Volunteer Central Oregon, an initiative of Better Together, connects volunteers of all ages with one-time and ongoing opportunities to serve communities in Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson Counties, with an emphasis on volunteer service for and by youth. Nearly 200 community organizations post over 400 distinct and varied volunteer opportunities on the website: volunteercentraloregon.org.