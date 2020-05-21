Seven Remarkable High School Seniors Receive Scholarships from OnPoint Community Credit Union Scholar Program

OnPoint Community Credit Union (OnPoint) and the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) today announced the 2020 scholarship winners of the OnPoint Community Credit Union Scholar Program. This program recognizes both scholar-athletes and activity scholars who are graduating seniors of an OSAA member school. OnPoint received 250 submissions from 120 OSAA member schools this year.

“Reading the stories and accomplishments of these young students is truly inspiring,” said Rob Stuart, president and chief executive officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. “We couldn’t be more impressed by the impact these remarkable seniors have had on their schools and community so early in their lives, and we wish them continued success in their future endeavors.”

OnPoint and the OSAA awarded $15,000 in scholarships this year, including two $5,000 scholarships and five $1,000 scholarships. The Scholar Program honors graduating seniors who have achieved a 3.50 or higher unweighted cumulative GPA, and have earned either a varsity letter in an OSAA-sanctioned sport or competed in an OSAA-sanctioned activity. Winners were selected based on academic achievement, community leadership, two letters of recommendation and three essay questions on how participating in OSAA activities has either taught them a lesson or helped them achieve their goals.

“These seniors have worked incredibly hard throughout their high school career, and we are thrilled to recognize their accomplishments,” said Peter Weber, executive director, Oregon School Activities Association. “We look forward to witnessing the impact they will continue to have on our community.”

Winners of the 2020 OnPoint Community Credit Union Scholar Program:

$5,000 Scholarships Winners

Hailey Lewetag of North Salem High School made Honor Roll all four years, while taking AP, IB and honors courses. As she excelled academically, she also won 5A state titles in the 800-meter race and as the anchor for the 4×400 relay in 2019, among other running achievements. Lewetag, who was once a foster child herself, has provided support for others in foster care by passing out gifts to local kids around the holidays for the last three years. Last year alone, she delivered 250 gifts to Marion County and 200 to the Yamhill County Department of Human Services. She will attend Portland State University and run for their track and field team.

Rachel Maness of Barlow High School is a mental health advocate who raises funds, participates in community events and helped create Challenge Day at Barlow to shed light on the importance of mental health. Maness graduates with a 4.0 GPA while taking all honors, AP or dual credit courses, and will enter Gonzaga University with 58 college credits. As a soccer player at Barlow, she says the lessons she learned on the field will help her succeed as she pursues a career in nursing.

$1,000 Scholarship Winners

Kaitlyn Auth of Jesuit High School is the founder of Foster Sports, an organization aimed at providing foster children with access to sports equipment. To date, Auth has collected over 400 items to support foster youth. Auth made Honor Roll all four years, achieving a 4.21 weighted GPA, and helped lead Jesuit’s French National Honors Society. She ran cross country and track and field for Jesuit and was team captain. She will attend Stanford University in the fall.

Devyn Baer of St. Mary’s Academy is a LGBTQIA+ leader who chairs advocacy groups, plans awareness events and helps St. Mary’s administration draft policies about inclusion. They continue to challenge themselves academically and have found a passion for aerospace engineering. They served as captain of St. Mary’s volleyball team, which they say helped them learn a lot about themselves. They plan to attend the University of Oregon.

Luke Haslam of Philomath High School maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout high school while taking rigorous courses, participating in multiple activities and actively engaging his tight-knit community. He is an Eagle Scout, AVID tutor and an active member of student government, 4-H, the school band, choir, tennis and soccer team. Haslam is headed to flight school to become a pilot.

Masaki Lew of Clackamas High School helps vulnerable people in his community and across the world. As a Boy Scout, he led his troop to help build a library for Rose Haven Domestic Violence Shelter. He advocated for homeless and food insecurity issues on the Happy Valley Youth Council, World Oregon and as a U.S. Youth Ambassador in Argentina. Lew achieved a 4.0 GPA and served as senior captain for the Clackamas swim team. He will attend Williams College.

James Moore of Blanchet Catholic School is a natural-born leader who served as student body president, an Inspire Salem Youth Leadership Foundation representative, captain of the football, basketball and baseball team and president of the National Honor Society, among many other roles. Moore achieved a 4.2 weighted GPA while taking AP, honors and dual credit classes. He will attend George Fox University where he will play basketball and study to become a high school teacher like his parents, aunts, uncles and grandparents.

All graduating seniors in the Scholar Program were eligible to apply for a scholarship. The Scholar Program is part of OnPoint’s partnership with OSAA as the title sponsor of the Oregon high school state championships. To learn more about the OnPoint Community Credit Union Scholar Program, visit osaa.org/awards/scholar.

