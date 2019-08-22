Seven Top Casino Technology Trends

Technology has accelerated the gambling world both in online and land-based casinos. The player experience is increasing to be “out of this world,” due to several new devices and ways of playing their favorite games. Whether it is live dealer online play or finding the best online casino, you know technology is on your side. Here are the top seven trends in the casino industry you might not know about.

GPS and RFID: GPS and RFID signals are being used to help casino players get better advantages, such as discounts at restaurants. The chips can also be used to let casino managers know their high rollers have arrived, so the person is at once greeted. Facial Recognition: this is more for the casinos to help them understand who has arrived in their joint, whether it is a high roller or someone who has chosen to classify themselves as problem gamblers to exclude themselves. For players who do not want frauds to get away with messing up their casino fun, facial recognition is a great technology to have. Ticket Vouchers: vouchers are already commonplace; however, the technology behind them is getting better. Rather than carrying large sums of money in your pocket, you can use a voucher to play your favorite games and cash them in when you are done. Advanced Compliance Solutions: players can feel more confident and safer when they play in casinos because of bill validators, thermal technology, and intelligent cash boxes. Companies offering better compliance solutions provide increased security, connectivity with customers, and accountability for the online or offline world. Encryption: encryption whether you are playing in the casino or online, allows you to feel more confident about the safety of your money. Casinos are dealing with more electronic funds transfer than ever. It makes it imperative that they offer more than 128-bit encryption to ensure your funds are safe from scammers.

The next two technology trends deal with online casinos only. Online casinos have seen rapid growth since the beginning in 1994. With better regulations and protections more countries are adopting online gambling laws to ensure their residents are protected and can find help for gambling addiction. In the last two years, the online gambling industry has made over $35 billion in revenue. We have also witnessed several changes that make the world of online casinos even better than before.

Live Dealer Gambling: live casino gaming is provided through a couple of different platforms including Twitch. Over 45 million people each month are logging in to either watch live player games or be a liver player. Celebrities have even contributed to the technology through marketing. Online casinos are definitely enjoying the bumps in revenue, but what makes it great for the player is the ability to see other players, play against them, and feel like they are in the casino instead of sitting in the comfort of their home. VRG: Virtual reality gaming has also changed. Prior to the newest decade it seemed like virtual reality would only be available to the millionaires of the world. Now, people at home can use VR goggles with their phone to play games and enjoy the tech. For online casinos, it means the games are more enhanced, so you feel like you are enjoying a truly immersive experience. No longer do you need Las Vegas to feel like you traveled to the city and are in one of the many casinos. VR tech makes you feel the experience.

The technology in online and land-based casinos is bound to get better as we work on the various aspects to improve the games. It is time to sit back and enjoy the increased safety, fun, and entertainment provided by the top seven technologies of the past three years. If you are unconvinced the technology is getting better, then play for free and see the benefits you gain from the innovators who are taking casinos to the next and newest level.