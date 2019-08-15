Shepherd’s House Ministries Accredited by National Financial Accountability Organization

The ECFA (Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability) announced the accreditation of Shepherd’s House Ministries of Bend. ECFA accreditation is based on the ECFA Seven Standards of Responsible Stewardship, including financial accountability, transparency, soundboard governance and ethical fundraising.

Shepherd’s House Ministries joins a growing number of Christ-centered churches and ministries across America, supported by over 27 million donors that have earned the right to display the ECFA seal. When an organization is accredited by ECFA, it demonstrates its willingness to follow the model of biblical accountability.

“We are pleased to accredit a ministry committed to seeing hearts healed and lives changed from the inside out,” said Dan Busby, president of ECFA.

Founded in 2007, Shepherd’s House Ministries strives to feed the hungry and to shelter the homeless, but their deeper aim is to walk alongside the hurting and the needy to effectively address the life-controlling issues that perpetuate the long-term cycles of pain and homelessness.

