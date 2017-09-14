Shepherd’s House Ministries Coat Drive for the Homeless

(Photo courtesy of Shepherd’s House)

Help Shepherd’s House Ministries Help Those In Need

Even though we are experiencing hot, smokey, days, winter is just around the corner. Soon, colder conditions will be upon us again. Giving Heart…Bring the Heat and Shepherd’s House Ministries will be holding a Golf Tournament Coat Drive & Fundraiser on Saturday, September 30, at Widgi Creek Golf Club. All proceeds go to provide winter coats for the hungry and hurting in Central Oregon. For more information, to donate, or to register a team, visit:

https://shepherdshouseministries.org/about/#UpcomingEvents

Donation Drop off:

Day of Event (9 am to noon)

Widgi Creek Golf Course

18707 SW Century Dr, Bend, OR 97702

OR Shepherds’ House Ministries

1854 NE Division St, Bend, OR 97701

(541) 388-2096

https://www.facebook.com/weareshepherdshouseministries/

Monetary donations are also helpful and can be made at our Division Street location or on our website at:

https://shepherdshouseministries.org/donate/

David Notari

831.359.7253

davidn@shepherdshouseministries.org