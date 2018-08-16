Shepherd’s House Ministries Needs Donations to Maintain Service during Building Refurbishing

(Photo courtesy of Shepherd’s House)

As part of Shepherd’s House Ministries A Place to Call Home Campaign, the Division Street location will begin to be refurbished. Construction is set to start August 20 on a new roof and HVAC system. Shepherd’s House will continue serving lunch and dinner to the homeless community but are in need of several donations, as their normal kitchen operations will be limited during construction.

Needs include sack lunch items including lunch meat, chips, nutrition bars, fruit and lots of bottled water. They will also be accepting monetary donations to help in this effort. Dinner service will continue with help from local community organizations and churches. Phase I of the A Place to Call Home Campaign will last for several weeks and will provide much-needed upgrades and repairs as we head into the winter season.

For more information, contact us at 541-388-2096.