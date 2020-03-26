Shepherd’s House Ministries Offers a Community Support System

(Food, clothing and supplies are available for anyone in need | Photo courtesy of Shepherd’s House Ministries)

Shepherd’s House is now providing Community Support Outreach via walk-up and drive-up for the homeless and anyone else in our community who has lost their job or is in need of food, clothes or supplies.

There will be an open-air booth set up every Monday through Saturday from Noon-4pm at 1854 NE Division Street in Bend serving pre-made meals, providing clothes and offering needed supplies during this difficult time.

DRIVE-THROUGH DROP OFF- Shepherd’s House has also set up a drive-through donation drop off so you don’t have to get out of your car when donating. You can drop off your donations any time from Noon-4pm every Monday through Saturday at 1854 NE Division Street in Bend.

We are asking The Central Oregon Community to help in these efforts by donating financially for food and supply purchases, or by dropping off donations such as packaged and canned foods, bottled water, clothes, supplies like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and sanitary wipes, travel and regular size toiletries, latex gloves, banker boxes and other small boxes for food delivery, new food storage containers and trash bags.

Monetary donation can be dropped off, mailed or given online at: shepherdshouseministries.org/donate

Shepherd’s House Ministries

C/O Covid-19 Crisis

PO Box 5484

Bend, OR 97708

For more information, contact Ryan Olufson at ryano@shepherdshouseministries.org , 951-318-1704 or David Notari at davidn@shepherdshouseministries.org , 831-359-7253