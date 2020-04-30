Shepherd’s House Ministries to Offer Community Shower Truck, Continued Food Distribution

(Photo | Courtesy of Shepherd’s House Ministries)

Shepherd’s House has served over 17,000 meals and hundreds of families and the homeless because of the generosity of the Central Oregon Community.

The new Community Outreach Food Distribution Center will continue into its seventh week of service.

Now, Shepherd’s House will be offering the additional service of the Community Shower Truck for those in need, including the homeless.

The staff and volunteers will continue to process and distribute food donations Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting and 1pm (note new hours).

The new addition of the Community Shower Truck will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-3pm.

Your continued support is vital to help Shepherd’s House keep this outreach going. Food and supply donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9am-4pm at 1854 Division Street. You don’t have to get out of your car. Just drive up and we will unload your donation.

Monetary donations are very helpful to allow them to get what is needed in a timely manner.

A donation can be dropped off, mailed or given online at the website address below.

shepherdshouseministries.org