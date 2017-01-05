Shepherd’s House Requests Help for Cold Nights in Central Oregon

Cold weather shelters in Redmond and Sisters need to extend their operating hours to ensure no one is left on the street during this extreme weather. Shepherd’s House needs monetary donations to help purchase food and other necessities to make sure men, women and children can be cared for and find refuge from these extreme conditions. Donations through its secure website are the best way to ensure help arrives in time for needy people.

www.shepherdshouseministries.org/donate

They are also in need of alternate daytime locations for the homeless for warming and hot food options for the next 48 hours. Sleeping bags, gloves, stocking hats, hand warmers, and tents can be dropped off at Division Street location in Bend or Grace Gate Church in Redmond. Hot food donations are also helpful (pizza, soup, other).

Shepherds’ House Ministries

1854 NE Division St, Bend, OR 97701

Contact David Notari

(831) 359-7253

www.shepherdshouseministries.org

