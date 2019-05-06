A Short Guide on Car Windshields

Having your own transport has its perks, like going wherever you like when you want to without relying on others for a lift. The downside is the possible funds you have to spend on your vehicle for repairs, particularly when it comes to windshields that can easily crack or chip, no matter how expert a driver you are.

Unfortunately, repairing a windshield is not a DIY kind of project so you’ll have to visit a professional to fix the glass or replace it.

If you stay in the Vancouver area you can find a service provider for windshield repair Victoria.

On the other hand, if you simply need a short guide on windshields then take a look at the following basic information.

Two Types of Glass Used for Car Windshields

Tempered Glass

Most modern cars are manufactured using tempered glass for the windows. It’s a one-ply product which is treated using a rapid heating and cooling process. The process ensures the glass doesn’t break into sharp shards. The glass shatters into small pebble-like pieces for safety.

Tempered glass is strong and robust compared to an untreated glass with the same thickness. Due to the fabrication process, tempered glass isn’t easy to break. It’s also used outside of the auto industry to make dishes, sunglasses and cell phone screens.

Laminated Glass

Two glass sheets are placed together using PVB (polyvinyl butyral) between the layers. The layers are fused together with extreme heat to produce the safety glass. Laminated glass can still break but the layering and heating process prevents glass pieces from flying off when there is a collision.

Many stores and shop windows are made with laminated glass, as it’s shatterproof.

4 Common Causes of Windshield Damage

1. Debris

Sometimes rocks, stones and hard debris get thrown up from the road and may hit your windshield. The debris can cause chips and cracks in the windshield that weaken the glass and cause further damage.

2. Erratic Weather

Hailstorms can crack or damage car windshields as the hard pieces of ice hit the glass at high velocity. This causes scratches and cracks to form on the glass.

3. Changes in Temperature

Sudden changes in temperature can weaken the glass of your windshield such as:

Using hot water to defrost the glass on a cold day

Leaving the car in direct sunlight on hot days

Cold air conditioning inside the car on a hot day

4. Accidents

The main cause of windshield damage is collisions. Hitting a barrier or another car can shatter or crack your windscreen.

Windshield Maintenance

It’s a given that if your windshield is severely damaged that you should replace the glass immediately so your car can be roadworthy. Roadworthiness is an important role player in keeping our community safe for other road users.

Luckily, if you simply have cracks, scratches or chips, windshield repair shops can actually fill the cracks and buff them out so you don’t have to replace the entire piece of glass.

It’s also advisable that you insure your windshield with your insurance provider so you’re not left with a bill you can’t afford to pay when you’re low on cash. Keep your windshield clean at all times by washing it with a window cleaner that won’t scratch the glass.

Final Thoughts

Maintaining the glass of your windshield decreases the risk of weakening the glass. Ensure the safety of you and your passengers by always taking care of your windshield.